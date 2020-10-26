Shawnee Co. Elections Office extends voting hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Elections Office is extending their voting hours this week.

From 8 am to 7 pm, you can head to the Shawnee County Elections Office at 3420 SW Van Buren and cast your ballot.

Election commissioner Andrew Howell says the Elections Office has over 1,700 people per day voting in person.

Howell says this year’s general election has brought on a drastic increase in advance voting and expects the traffic to pick up as Election Day approaches.

The last day to request an advance mail-in ballot is Tuesday, October 27.

