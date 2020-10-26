Phillip Brooks named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a record-breaking performance in the Sunflower Showdown, Kansas State return man Phillip Brooks was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Against Kansas, Phillip Brooks returned four punts for 189 yards and two touchdowns. That broke the single-game school record for most punt return yardage and punt return touchdowns.

Brooks now becomes the seventh Wildcat to receive a weekly honor. That’s the most since the 2017 team that had eight.

Brooks became the first player in the nation with two punt-return touchdowns in a single game since Greg Dortch of Wake Forest in 2018, while he is the first Big 12 ever player to do so in a conference game.

