Over 300 lbs. of medication collected in Shawnee Co. Drug Take-Back Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a total of 314 pounds of unused or expired prescription medications were collected as part of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take Back Day.

On October 24, collection sites were held at Soldier Township Fire and Mission Township Fire to collected unused or unwanted prescription drugs from members of the community. About 141 pounds were collected at Soldier Township and 173 pounds were collected at Mission Township.

The medicated will be turned over to the DEA for disposal.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.