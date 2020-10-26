Over 25,000 votes already cast as second week of early voting starts in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell told Shawnee Co. Commissioners at their meeting Monday over 25,000 votes have already been cast in the 2020 general election.

As of Monday, 16,283 mail ballots have been returned to the Shawnee Co. Election Office, which is about a 60 percent return rate of requests.

That number spans across all platforms available to return ballots: U.S. Postal Service, at the Election Office, at the ballot drop-off trailer at the Election Office and at the mobile trailer traveling across the county.

About 9,100 people have participated in early in-person voting at the Election Office.

Howell credits promotion of all the ways to vote during the pandemic for the early voter enthusiasm.

“I think the fact we’re really trying to give people some options, the three different ways you can give them back plus the mail there’s a number of good options that I think has been helpful,” he said.

Tuesday, October 27 is the last day to request an advance mail ballot in Shawnee Co.

The Shawnee Co. Election Office is located at 3420 SW Van Buren St, Topeka, KS 66611.

