Monday forecast: Winter to begin the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On and off snow is expected through tomorrow most spots getting 1-3″ range.

Keep in mind anytime there’s a range given there will always be spots that are outside of the range so don’t be surprised if you get less than 1″ or more than 3″ in this case. Think there will be a greater chance of getting less than 1″ than more than 3″.

This is the first snow of the season so PLEASE take it slow on the roads. A lot of the roads may just be wet or slushy but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some icy spots and create dangerous conditions. It is well known it does not take much to produce problems if you’re not careful especially as you’re driving on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures will be a factor as well with temperatures likely not getting above freezing until tomorrow afternoon. Once we get above freezing on Wednesday we should remain above freezing through the weekend.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Scattered snow showers. Temperatures remain steady in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds N 10-20, gusting up to 25 mph. This will not only reduce visibility from the snow but also keep wind chills in the teens to low 20s.

Tonight: Snow showers continue with lows in the low-mid 20s. Winds N 5-10 mph. Wind chills in the teens possibly upper single digits in a few spots.

Tomorrow: There may be one more wave of precipitation that remains south of I-70 in the morning with snow possibly mixing with sleet or freezing rain. Uncertainty on the specific details of tomorrow’s precipitation chance so check back later today and tomorrow morning for an update. Regardless not expecting much in the way of additional accumulation. Highs do warm up in the mid-upper 30s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Once more cold night Tuesday night with mid-upper 20s and highs by Wednesday in the 40s. Winds NE around 5 mph.

There may be some rain late Wednesday afternoon but the bulk of the rain will hold off until after sunset leading to heavy rain at times through Thursday possibly some rumbles of thunder as well. Highs remain in the 40s again Thursday with rain limiting the warming.

While there may be a few peaks of sun tomorrow and Wednesday we may have to wait until Friday to get sun. This will allow highs to warm up in the 50s and low 60s through the weekend.

Taking Action:

Snow showers today: Use caution on the roads and stay weather aware.

There may be another round of precipitation tomorrow morning, uncertain how that will impact the area at this time so check back for updates.

Rain is likely Thursday.

All this active (cold) weather to begin the week, we’ll be rewarded by a fantastic weekend. Halloween, DST ending meaning an extra hour of sleep and lots of sun with highs near 60°, make some plans to enjoy the outdoors!



