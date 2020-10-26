Advertisement

Leap holds socially distant trunk or treat

Trunk r Treat Leap
Trunk r Treat Leap(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On Sunday, Leap Family Entertainment hosted a trunk or treat to ring in the Halloween spirit at their locations in Topeka and Salina.

Those in costume were treated with candy in the parking lot and then invited inside to warm up on the trampolines. Jack Weller, the assistant general manager at leap, says they wanted to continue to provide a fun experience for the family despite the pandemic.

“We’re a community driven organization, that’s what we pride ourselves on is having a place that people can have fun and enjoy themselves, so while other places were shutting down it fit in our goals no matter what we’re going to have a fun event for kids to come out and enjoy.”

The trunk or treat was held outside and the candy stations were kept six feet apart to allow everyone to keep their distance.

