LaTurner, De La Isla both cast ballots early

By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Candidates for the state’s 2nd Congressional District seat headed to the polls to cast their ballots a week early.

State Treasurer, Jake LaTurner (R-KS) and Topeka Mayor, Michelle De La Isla (D-KS) both voted early, but different for this year’s general election.

LaTurner voted in person Monday morning at the Shawnee County Election Office. The process took about five minutes for him to vote in-person.

LaTurner says he encourages everyone to vote early, if possible.

“Early voting is critical, this is a very important election its going to decide the future of this country," LaTurner said. "The process was very, very efficient, they were quick. I’m just proud to have voted today and encourage others to do the same.”

LaTurner says he’s expecting a "big” voter turnout for this year’s general election.

His democratic opponent, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla also voted early last week.

She said she submitted her ballot using the drive-through ballot drop box across from the Shawnee County Election Office.

“The reality is the virus is here and doing the drive through is a wonderful alternative, and you can do it from your car and just get going," De La Isla said. "Try to go early in the morning, if you choose to do it in person, but there’s many ways that you can do this without impacting your health.”

De La Isla also told 13 NEWS, the way you vote should not be a political issue, as long as you vote.

