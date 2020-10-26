Advertisement

KU/K-State unveil new men’s hoops schedules

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self watches his team against the Kansas State Wildcats during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas beat K-State, 77-59. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self watches his team against the Kansas State Wildcats during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas beat K-State, 77-59. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both the Kansas and Kansas State men’s basketball teams released some updated schedules for the upcoming 2020-21 basketball seasons.

Starting first with the Jayhawks, their schedule was updated to include the Big 12 Cofnerence round-robin details. Also in the schedule are four non-conference games to reach the 27-game max established by the NCAA.

KU will begin the season Dec. 1 against Kentucky in the Champions Classic. The site has yet to be determined.

Kansas' home opener is also the beginning of their non-conference schedule. That game will be against North Dakota State Dec. 5 at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks Big 12 conference schedule begins on the road against Texas Tech.

For a full look at the Jayhawks new schedule, click here.

K-State will host 17 home games at Bramlage Coliseum under their new schedule. It starts with the inaugural Little Apple Classic. The Wildcats will tip off that tournament Nov. 25 against Drake then Nov. 27 against Colorado.

Kansas State will open their Big 12 Conference schedule on the road against Iowa State.

For a full look at the Wildcats new schedule, click here.

