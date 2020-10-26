Advertisement

KU Athletics limits fans allowed inside Allen Fieldhouse

The Kansas Jayhawks host the Baylor Bears during an NCAA college basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
The Kansas Jayhawks host the Baylor Bears during an NCAA college basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(WIBW)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - With the college basketball season about a month away, the crowds at Allen Fieldhouse will be noticeably different from years past.

KU Athletics confirmed to 13 News that there will be a limited number of fans allowed inside to watch Jayhawks basketball. A cap has been placed permitting only 1,500 fans into the arena.

Allen Fieldhouse has a full capacity of 16,300 people. At 1,500 fans allowed inside, that is under 10% of the arenas full capacity.

KU fans are known for packing the phog for men’s basketball games. The Jayhawks have a streak of over 300 consecutive home sellouts.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Phillip Brooks named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
After a record-breaking performance in the Sunflower Showdown, Kansas State return man Phillip Brooks was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Sports

Jayhawks/Wildcats debut new women’s basketball schedules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
With the college basketball season roughly a month away, both Kansas State and Kansas’s women’s basketball teams unveiled new schedules for the 2020-21 seasons.

Sports

KU/K-State unveil new men’s hoops schedules

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Both the Kansas and Kansas State men’s basketball teams released some updated schedules for the upcoming 2020-21 basketball seasons.

Sports

Chiefs win 43-16 over Denver, KC’s 10th straight victory against Broncos

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
At a snowy Mile High Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs find creative ways to put together a 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

Latest News

Sports

Miles expects Pooka Williams to return next season

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas football head coach Les Miles says he expects that star running back Pooka Williams will return to the Jayhawks next football season.

Sports

Phillip Brooks and K-State special teams romp Jayhawks 55-14 in Sunflower Showdown

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT
Kansas State’s special teams unit, led by Phillip Brooks, registers a dominating performance to take down Kansas 55-14 in the Sunflower Showdown.

Sports

KPZ Week 8: Topeka High 27, Topeka West 12

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
Topeka High beats Topeka West 27-12.

Sports

KPZ Week 8: Emporia 7, Manhattan 49

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT

Sports

KPZ Week 8: Mission Valley 0, Rossville 53

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
KPZ Week 8: Mission Valley 0, Rossville 53

Sports

KPZ Week 8: Topeka High 27, Topeka West 12

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT
KPZ Week 8: Topeka High 27, Topeka West 12