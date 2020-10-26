KU Athletics limits fans allowed inside Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - With the college basketball season about a month away, the crowds at Allen Fieldhouse will be noticeably different from years past.

KU Athletics confirmed to 13 News that there will be a limited number of fans allowed inside to watch Jayhawks basketball. A cap has been placed permitting only 1,500 fans into the arena.

Allen Fieldhouse has a full capacity of 16,300 people. At 1,500 fans allowed inside, that is under 10% of the arenas full capacity.

KU fans are known for packing the phog for men’s basketball games. The Jayhawks have a streak of over 300 consecutive home sellouts.

KU Athletics confirms that attendance at Allen Fieldhouse for Kansas basketball games will be capped at 1,500 fans. #KUbball pic.twitter.com/CroqlZKkdZ — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 26, 2020

