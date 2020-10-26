Advertisement

KFC brings back chicken-scented firelogs for the holidays

Warm, cozy and delicious
The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.
The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.(Source: KFC, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Who needs chestnuts roasting on an open fire when you’ve got the colonel’s 11 herbs and spices?

For the third year in a row, a KFC limited-edition firelog is available for the holidays.

If the past is any indication, they won’t last long. The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.

KFC bills them as “hearth warming & hunger inducing.”

The savory firelogs will be sold at select Walmarts and on Walmart.com.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Live at Five

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Live at Five

National Politics

Man charged in burning of ballot drop box in Boston

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Worldy Armand, a 39-year-old Boston resident, was taken into custody late Sunday after drug control unit officers on patrol saw a man who matched the description of the suspect authorities were looking for in the ballot box fire, police said.

National

70,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

National

Stocks have their worst day in a month as virus cases surge

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE
Stocks are slumping sharply in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday and deepening last week’s losses, as a troubling climb in coronavirus counts threatens the global economy.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Health experts had warned that it was only a matter of time before deaths turned upward, given the record-breaking surge in cases engulfing the country.

Latest News

National

Zeta becomes a hurricane as it nears Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

Sports

Jayhawks/Wildcats debut new women’s basketball schedules

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
With the college basketball season roughly a month away, both Kansas State and Kansas’s women’s basketball teams unveiled new schedules for the 2020-21 seasons.

News

Homicide defendant Chandler calls prosecutor, self to witness stand

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Fry
In seeking to overturn two counts of first-degree murder, defendant Dana Lynn Chandler called two witnesses to testify on Monday, including the prosecutor who convicted Chandler in 2012 of the two shooting deaths.

Sports

KU/K-State unveil new men’s hoops schedules

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Both the Kansas and Kansas State men’s basketball teams released some updated schedules for the upcoming 2020-21 basketball seasons.

Coronavirus

The latest surge of COVID-19 cases has pushed the U.S. to heights not seen since the pandemic began

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The latest surge of COVID-19 cases has pushed the US to heights not seen since the pandemic began.