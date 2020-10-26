KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair begins Oct. 27

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KANSASWORKKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair begins October 27 and will continue through the 29th.

The virtual fair will allow job seekers to live-chat with employers from across the state and is the first of four planned virtual job fairs for this year.

“COVID-19 continues to be an obstacle for the normal job fair system, but KANSASWORKS is creative and continues to do important work for Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I encourage all job-seekers in our state to visit this and future Virtual Job Fairs to find opportunities in their area.”

To register, click here. You can upload your resume to your Virtual Job Fair account upon creating it. If you need any help, you can call 877-509-6757 for assistance.

