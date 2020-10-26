Advertisement

Kansas AG: Robocall law should be read broadly

(WCAX)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the US Supreme Court should affirm a ruling against robocalls.

The ruling was made last week in an appeal by Facebook questioning whether the definition of “autodialers” should include devices that randomly select and call numbers from a targeted list. Facebook challenged the inclusion of such devices in the definition of the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which prohibits the use of autodialers and pre-recorded voices to make calls. Schmidt and 36 other attorneys general say Facebook’s interpretation would hurt consumers, and affirmation of the ruling against them would help protect consumers.

“Facebook’s attempt to limit TCPA’s application to autodialers that use number generators misreads the statute’s words and all other indicia of Congress’s intent,” the attorneys general wrote in their brief. “To further, not hinder, the TCPA’s manifest purpose, the court should hold it applicable to systems that automatically dial stored numbers and affirm the judgment of the court of appeals.”

The group says narrowing the law only helps robocallers while making it harder for legitimate businesses to communicate with voluntary contacts.

