Kansas adds 2,446 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Coronavirus update.
Coronavirus update.(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas added 2,446 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend bringing the current total to 78,676, as of Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said its disease surveillance system, EpiTrax, received an update that automated a process that was previously done manually.

“Today and Wednesday there will be an increase in cases that were a part of the weekend update. Approximately 300 cases from today’s update are attributed to that review,” said KDHE.

The state health department said the update does not affect the percent positivity which sits at 8.4% for the month, or the number of people tested: to date, 625,931 tests have been run for COVID-19; 547,255 have come back negative. The state reported one new death on Monday and 62 new hospitalizations.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, to give an update regarding COVID-19 in Kansas and to announce the framework for Kansas' new Unified Testing Strategy.

