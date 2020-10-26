Advertisement

Jayhawks/Wildcats debut new women’s basketball schedules

Kansas State center Ayoka Lee plays against Arkansas during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee plays against Arkansas during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the college basketball season roughly a month away, both Kansas State and Kansas’s women’s basketball teams unveiled new schedules for the 2020-21 seasons.

Starting first with the Lady Cats, their non-conference slate features six home games in seven games. The season begins Nov. 29 against Southern University. This will mark the latest start to the Wildcats season since the 1994-95 season.

K-State’s 18-game Big 12 conference schedule will begin Friday, Dec. 18 when the 'Cats travel to Iowa State. This will be the earliest start to conference play for K-State program history.

For a full look at the Wildcats women’s hoops schedule, click here.

And the Jayhawks will open their regular season with back-to-back home games, first against Northern Colorado on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday, Nov. 29.

KU will then hit the road to participate in the SEC/Big 12 challenge. They’ll play Ole Miss on Thursday, Dec. 3 in Oxford, Mississippi.

Kansas will start Big 12 play at home, playing host to Oklahoma on Thursday, Dec. 10 at Allen Fieldhouse.

For a full look at the Kansas women’s hoops schedule, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Phillip Brooks named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
After a record-breaking performance in the Sunflower Showdown, Kansas State return man Phillip Brooks was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Sports

KU/K-State unveil new men’s hoops schedules

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Both the Kansas and Kansas State men’s basketball teams released some updated schedules for the upcoming 2020-21 basketball seasons.

Sports

Chiefs win 43-16 over Denver, KC’s 10th straight victory against Broncos

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
At a snowy Mile High Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs find creative ways to put together a 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

Sports

Miles expects Pooka Williams to return next season

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas football head coach Les Miles says he expects that star running back Pooka Williams will return to the Jayhawks next football season.

Latest News

Sports

Phillip Brooks and K-State special teams romp Jayhawks 55-14 in Sunflower Showdown

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT
Kansas State’s special teams unit, led by Phillip Brooks, registers a dominating performance to take down Kansas 55-14 in the Sunflower Showdown.

Sports

KPZ Week 8: Topeka High 27, Topeka West 12

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
Topeka High beats Topeka West 27-12.

Sports

KPZ Week 8: Emporia 7, Manhattan 49

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT

Sports

KPZ Week 8: Mission Valley 0, Rossville 53

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
KPZ Week 8: Mission Valley 0, Rossville 53

Sports

KPZ Week 8: Topeka High 27, Topeka West 12

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT
KPZ Week 8: Topeka High 27, Topeka West 12

Sports

KPZ Week 8 Game of the Week: Seaman 45, Washburn Rural 21

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT
KPZ Week 8 Game of the Week: Seaman 45, Washburn Rural 21