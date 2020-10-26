Jayhawks/Wildcats debut new women’s basketball schedules

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the college basketball season roughly a month away, both Kansas State and Kansas’s women’s basketball teams unveiled new schedules for the 2020-21 seasons.

Starting first with the Lady Cats, their non-conference slate features six home games in seven games. The season begins Nov. 29 against Southern University. This will mark the latest start to the Wildcats season since the 1994-95 season.

K-State’s 18-game Big 12 conference schedule will begin Friday, Dec. 18 when the 'Cats travel to Iowa State. This will be the earliest start to conference play for K-State program history.

For a full look at the Wildcats women’s hoops schedule, click here.

And the Jayhawks will open their regular season with back-to-back home games, first against Northern Colorado on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday, Nov. 29.

KU will then hit the road to participate in the SEC/Big 12 challenge. They’ll play Ole Miss on Thursday, Dec. 3 in Oxford, Mississippi.

Kansas will start Big 12 play at home, playing host to Oklahoma on Thursday, Dec. 10 at Allen Fieldhouse.

For a full look at the Kansas women’s hoops schedule, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.