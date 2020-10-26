Advertisement

HHS sending 870,000 COVID-19 tests to Kansas

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is sending 870,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to the state of Kansas.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is sending 870,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to the state of Kansas.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is sending 870,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to the state of Kansas.

The tests, which can diagnose COVID-19 infections in less than fifteen minutes, will be distributed to students, teachers, nursing home residents and staff, critical infrastructure, first responders and other groups determined by Governor Laura Kelly.

The White House has shipped 333,000 COVID-19 rapid tests and over 544,000 BinaxNOW tests to the state so far.

“To facilitate the continued re-opening of Kansas schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD. “Distributing these rapid tests directly to states is consistent with the Trump Administration’s successful, ongoing approach of testing the right person, with the right test at the right time, is working and the effort will continue until the pandemic is under control.”

