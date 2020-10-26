Advertisement

Gov. Kelly announces over $2.2 million in Pell Funding for incarcerated citizens

Working from home money scams
Working from home money scams(Kaylie Crowe)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced that seven Kansas colleges will be receiving over $2 million in Pell funding for incarcerated citizens.

The colleges awarded Second Chance Pell Experiment status are Barton Community College in Great Bend, Colby Community College in Colby, Donnelly College in Kansas City, Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas City Kansas Community College in Kansas City, University of St. Mary’s in Leavenworth, and Washburn University in Topeka.

“We know that increased access to education reduces rates of recidivism among formerly incarcerated individuals,” Governor Kelly said. “These grants are a great development for our correctional facilities and our criminal justice system as a whole.”

The funding will be available to about 700 incarcerated citizens to participate in credit-bearing Career Technical Education programs in addition to associate and four-year degrees. This was the second round of awards given through the U.S. Department of Education; Kansas received the highest number of awards in the nation.

The colleges will deliver 25 programs in the eight Kansas Department of Corrections correctional facilities. Certifications will be given in areas including welding, business management and wind technology.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shawnee Co. Public Works begins search for snow removal materials for 2021-2022 season

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously approved the request of the Public Works Department to open bids for road maintenance materials for snow and ice removal for next winter.

Forecast

Snow expected through Tuesday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
1-3” of snow through tomorrow morning

News

Slick roads contribute to numerous crashes Monday in Topeka area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
One peson was taken to a local hospital Monday morning after a truck left westbound Interstate 70 and hit a tree near S.E. 35th and Minnesota Avenue.

Local

Over 25,000 votes already cast as second week of early voting starts in Shawnee Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell told Shawnee Co. Commissioners at their meeting Monday over 25,000 votes have already been cast in the 2020 general election.

Latest News

News

Slick roads contribute to crashes Monday morning in Topeka area

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
One peson was taken to a local hospital Monday morning after a truck left westbound Interstate 70 and hit a tree near S.E. 35th and Minnesota Avenue.

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 10-21-20

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

Slick roads result in numerous crashes Monday morning in Topeka area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
One person was taken to the hospital after a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been westbound on Interstate 470 in southeast Topeka crashed into a tree around 8 a.m. Monday at S.E. 35th and Minnesota Avenue, authorities said.

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin Wall 10-26-20

Updated: 4 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

Morning crash shuts down lane of WB I-470

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
An early morning crash Monday has shut down part of WB I-470 near Fairlawn Rd in Topeka.

News

Snow today

Updated: 8 hours ago