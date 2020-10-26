GoFundMe set up for mother of kidnapped girls in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KWCH) - The Leavenworth community is in mourning after the deaths of two boys - ages 11 and 14. Authorities say their father, Donny Jackson, Jr. killed them, then kidnapped his two daughters - ages 3 and 7.

Jackson was found in Oklahoma several hours after an Amber Alert was issued. He was arrested, and the girls were returned home safely.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is now working to extradite Jackson to face charges.

The County Attorney’s Office is determining if Federal charges could apply.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the mother of all four children. If you would like to help, you can donate here: Gofundme Page

Two girls taken from Leavenworth have been found safe and a suspect is in custody.

The suspect’s vehicle was found by the Oklahoma Highway patrol around mile marker 6 near Erick, Okla.

At 4:30 p.m. the Kansas Bureau of Investigations learned that the Kansas Highway Patrol made an unrelated car stop on the suspect’s vehicle at 12:35 p.m. on Highway 169 near the Kansas-Oklahoma border.

The girls were in the car when the stop was made and authorities now believe Jackson is traveling in Oklahoma, Texas or Arkansas.

The KBI said that the initial call about the incident was made by an adult that discovered the homicide scene so the actual time of the incident and abduction is unknown.

Two girls are missing after the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a homicide scene in Leavenworth.

Deputies responded to the 14900 block of Hillside Road in Leavenworth after 1 p.m. and found two deceased juvenile males.

Donny is 5′11″ and 190 lbs. with long brown, slightly red, hair, blue eyes, and a full beard. He drives a 2008 black Honda Accord with Kansas license plate 266MXB.

Donny is also believed to be armed, according to Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

The suspect in the abduction and incident is their father, Donny Jackson, 40. (Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, the suspect, or their vehicle.

