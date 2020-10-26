Advertisement

GoFundMe set up for mother of kidnapped girls in Leavenworth

Donald Jackson
Donald Jackson(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KWCH) - The Leavenworth community is in mourning after the deaths of two boys - ages 11 and 14. Authorities say their father, Donny Jackson, Jr. killed them, then kidnapped his two daughters - ages 3 and 7.

Jackson was found in Oklahoma several hours after an Amber Alert was issued. He was arrested, and the girls were returned home safely.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is now working to extradite Jackson to face charges.

The County Attorney’s Office is determining if Federal charges could apply.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the mother of all four children. If you would like to help, you can donate here: Gofundme Page

Two girls taken from Leavenworth have been found safe and a suspect is in custody.

The suspect’s vehicle was found by the Oklahoma Highway patrol around mile marker 6 near Erick, Okla.

At 4:30 p.m. the Kansas Bureau of Investigations learned that the Kansas Highway Patrol made an unrelated car stop on the suspect’s vehicle at 12:35 p.m. on Highway 169 near the Kansas-Oklahoma border.

The girls were in the car when the stop was made and authorities now believe Jackson is traveling in Oklahoma, Texas or Arkansas.

The KBI said that the initial call about the incident was made by an adult that discovered the homicide scene so the actual time of the incident and abduction is unknown.

Two girls are missing after the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a homicide scene in Leavenworth.

Deputies responded to the 14900 block of Hillside Road in Leavenworth after 1 p.m. and found two deceased juvenile males.

Donny is 5′11″ and 190 lbs. with long brown, slightly red, hair, blue eyes, and a full beard. He drives a 2008 black Honda Accord with Kansas license plate 266MXB.

Donny is also believed to be armed, according to Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

The suspect in the abduction and incident is their father, Donny Jackson, 40.
The suspect in the abduction and incident is their father, Donny Jackson, 40.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, the suspect, or their vehicle.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shawnee Co. Public Works begins search for snow removal materials for 2021-2022 season

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously approved the request of the Public Works Department to open bids for road maintenance materials for snow and ice removal for next winter.

Forecast

Snow expected through Tuesday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
1-3” of snow through tomorrow morning

News

Slick roads contribute to numerous crashes Monday in Topeka area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
One peson was taken to a local hospital Monday morning after a truck left westbound Interstate 70 and hit a tree near S.E. 35th and Minnesota Avenue.

Local

Over 25,000 votes already cast as second week of early voting starts in Shawnee Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell told Shawnee Co. Commissioners at their meeting Monday over 25,000 votes have already been cast in the 2020 general election.

News

Slick roads contribute to crashes Monday morning in Topeka area

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
One peson was taken to a local hospital Monday morning after a truck left westbound Interstate 70 and hit a tree near S.E. 35th and Minnesota Avenue.

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 10-21-20

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

Slick roads result in numerous crashes Monday morning in Topeka area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
One person was taken to the hospital after a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been westbound on Interstate 470 in southeast Topeka crashed into a tree around 8 a.m. Monday at S.E. 35th and Minnesota Avenue, authorities said.

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin Wall 10-26-20

Updated: 4 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

Morning crash shuts down lane of WB I-470

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
An early morning crash Monday has shut down part of WB I-470 near Fairlawn Rd in Topeka.

News

Snow today

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

How to prepare for the season’s first bit of wintry weather, according to NWS Topeka

Updated: 13 hours ago
Before the season’s first hard freeze hits, it is important to be prepared, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Topeka.