Accumulating snowfall tonight into Monday with very cold temperatures.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northeast Kansas will see its first snow of the season late Sunday night into Monday. Precipitation will start off as rain showers and mix Sunday night before transitioning to all snow early Monday morning. Most areas across northeast Kansas will see 1-3″ of snow with light ice accumulations. Locally higher amounts of snow will be possible.

High temperatures Monday will only be in the upper 20s and low 30s, which is over 30 degrees below average for this time of year. Winds will be from the north Monday at 10-25mph with gusts to 30. This will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility even with light snow accumulations. Make sure to give yourself extra time when traveling Monday. Wind chills Monday and Tuesday morning will be in the upper teens to 20s, so make sure you are bundled up!

Midweek, we will begin to warm back up with rain chances Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A few snow flakes may mix in with the rain. We will then see a warm up back into the 60s for next weekend.

Snowfall forecast for Sunday pm into Monday (WIBW)

Tonight: Mixed precipitation. Little snow accumulation expected. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds from the north at 10 to 15mph.

Tomorrow: Accumulating snow. Generally 1-3″ expected. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will be from the north at 15-25mph with gusts to 30.

Tomorrow Night: Left over snow showers. Little accumulation expected. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s. Winds will be from the north at 10 to 15mph.

Taking Action: Give yourself some extra time on your Monday morning commute as roadways will likely be slick. Have the coat, gloves, and ice scraper ready for use!

