Results are in from RCPD drug take-back day

The Riley County Police Department reported about 130 pounds of unused or unwanted prescription medications were collected on their Drug Take-Back event on Saturday.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
On Saturday, October 24, the Riley County Police Department in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration hosted a drug take-back event at Walmart and the Westloop Dillons in Manhattan.

RCPD says the take-back event was a success at both locations.

According to RCPD, proper disposal of medications at take-back events help to prevent pill abuse and theft by providing a place to safely dispose of prescription drugs.

