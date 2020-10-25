Advertisement

Pop-up event allows people to vote for favorite park concept

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People can vote for what they would like to see in the new park that will be located in the 2200 block of SW Urish.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation hosted a pop-up public engagement event at Bettis Family Sports Complex. HTK Architects and Landworks Studio of Olathe answered questions and showed off their three concepts.

The winning concept will be presented to the county commissioners to decide what will happen to the land. The posters showed natural areas of grass to use for things like concerts -- along with trails, playgrounds, activity centers and shelter areas.

“There’s a lot of similarities in all of them but they have some unique differences about them and it depends on who you talk to kind of which one they gravitate to, what they’re interests are but there definitely interest in developing a park and some excitement around some of the possibilities that could be there,” said Principal of HTK Architechs, Zach Snethen.

The new park consists of more than 45 acres of land and since Monday around 500 people have already filled out the survey online

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Park Pop up event

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation hosts pop up event.

News

Drug Takeback event held at Mission Township Fire Department

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
People with access to drugs and pills had a chance to throw them out as part of “Shawnee County’s Drug Take-Back Day.”

News

Drug Takeback Event at Mission Twp.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bi-annual drug takeback event at Mission Township Fire Department.

News

Motorcycle crash survivors thank first responders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
A motorcycle accident changed the lives for two people who used to hit the open roads back in September.

Latest News

News

Motorcycle Crash Survivors Thank First Responders

Updated: 1 hours ago
Motorcycle crash survivors thank first responders.

News

NSF funds K-State open science research project

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The National Science Foundation is funding an open science research project from Kansas State University computer science professor, Pascal Hitzler.

News

USDA extends WIC COVID-19 flexibilities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended COVID-19 flexibilities for WIC.

News

Spencer Museum showcases KU student art in Marvin Grove

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Spencer Museum of Art is holding its Backyard Bash to showcase University of Kansas students' art in Marvin Grove.

News

Executive order outlines National Drought Resilience Partnership responsibilites

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A new executive order outlines the new responsibilities of the National Drought Resilience Partnership.

News

NASA funds K-State computer science lab director’s research

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
NASA is funding the research of computer science lab director Arslan Munir for space research at Kansas State University.