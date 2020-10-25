Pop-up event allows people to vote for favorite park concept

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People can vote for what they would like to see in the new park that will be located in the 2200 block of SW Urish.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation hosted a pop-up public engagement event at Bettis Family Sports Complex. HTK Architects and Landworks Studio of Olathe answered questions and showed off their three concepts.

The winning concept will be presented to the county commissioners to decide what will happen to the land. The posters showed natural areas of grass to use for things like concerts -- along with trails, playgrounds, activity centers and shelter areas.

“There’s a lot of similarities in all of them but they have some unique differences about them and it depends on who you talk to kind of which one they gravitate to, what they’re interests are but there definitely interest in developing a park and some excitement around some of the possibilities that could be there,” said Principal of HTK Architechs, Zach Snethen.

The new park consists of more than 45 acres of land and since Monday around 500 people have already filled out the survey online

