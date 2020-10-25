Advertisement

Miles expects Pooka Williams to return next season

Pooka Williams
Pooka Williams(wdtv)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football head coach Les Miles says he expects that star running back Pooka Williams will return to the Jayhawks next football season.

After losing the Sunflower Showdown 55-14, Miles was asked whether Williams would play football for KU again. Miles' full statement is as follows:

“When he left, he left to go support his mother who is sick.” Miles said. “I think it is a wise decision for him to do so. I think that those minutes and times are something that he will look back on and not regret leaving the team to be with his mom. What he said in January is that he’s coming back. So, it will be interesting to see. We would certainly love to have him.”

Williams notified the team on Monday, Oct. 19 that he would opt out for the remainder of the season. Williams mentioned that he decision was made out of a desire to be closer to his “mother and family in Louisiana.” The First-Team All-Big 12 selection also said that his mother is “battling health issues.”

Miles fully supported Pooka’s decision to opt out when it was originally announced on Monday.

