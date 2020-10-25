Advertisement

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Topeka goes virtual

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Topeka goes virtual
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Topeka goes virtual(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers, survivors and community members got up and got active to fight against breast cancer!

Participants joined virtually Saturday morning to kick off the 2020 ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ event. They were then encouraged to “stride their own trail," since everyone couldn’t join together this year due to COVID-19.

13 News This Morning’s Deneysha Richard was co-emcee of the event.

In the virtual kick off she was joined by several breast cancer survivors, including 15-year survivor and long-time participant of Making Strides, Linessa Frazier.

After sharing her story, Frazier hit the pavement in her neighborhood with her husband and friend by her side.

She said when facing a battle, like breast cancer, it is so important to have a good support system and with this year’s event being virtual, giving is a huge part of that.

“When you’re going through treatments, things like chemotherapy maybe radiation, there is such a feeling of separation already," Frazier continued saying, "Then now there’s also a physical separation with the inability for people to get around you and kind of give you that love, so being virtual it’s even more important to give back to the community and those people who are going through this situation.”

The American Cancer Society is facing a 50% reduction in cancer research funding because of COVID-19. To donate, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/TopekaKS.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Domestic violence survivor holds event to raise awareness, provide local resources

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A group gathered at the Statehouse on Saturday to raise awareness about domestic violence.

News

Hundreds take part in Trump 2020 rolling rally in Topeka

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
On Saturday, hundreds of people drove through Topeka showing their support for the re- election of President Donald Trump.

News

Hundreds take part in Trump 2020 rolling rally in Topeka

Updated: 12 hours ago

Sports

Miles expects Pooka Williams to return next season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas football head coach Les Miles says he expects that star running back Pooka Williams will return to the Jayhawks next football season.

Latest News

News

Park Pop up event

Updated: 15 hours ago
Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation hosts pop up event.

News

Pop-up event allows people to vote for favorite park concept

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
People can vote for what they would like to see in the new park that will be located in the 2200 block of SW Urish.

News

Drug Takeback event held at Mission Township Fire Department

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
People with access to drugs and pills had a chance to throw them out as part of “Shawnee County’s Drug Take-Back Day.”

News

Drug Takeback Event at Mission Twp.

Updated: 15 hours ago
Bi-annual drug takeback event at Mission Township Fire Department.

News

Motorcycle crash survivors thank first responders

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
A motorcycle accident changed the lives for two people who used to hit the open roads back in September.

News

Motorcycle Crash Survivors Thank First Responders

Updated: 15 hours ago
Motorcycle crash survivors thank first responders.