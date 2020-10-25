Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Topeka goes virtual

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers, survivors and community members got up and got active to fight against breast cancer!

Participants joined virtually Saturday morning to kick off the 2020 ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ event. They were then encouraged to “stride their own trail," since everyone couldn’t join together this year due to COVID-19.

13 News This Morning’s Deneysha Richard was co-emcee of the event.

In the virtual kick off she was joined by several breast cancer survivors, including 15-year survivor and long-time participant of Making Strides, Linessa Frazier.

After sharing her story, Frazier hit the pavement in her neighborhood with her husband and friend by her side.

She said when facing a battle, like breast cancer, it is so important to have a good support system and with this year’s event being virtual, giving is a huge part of that.

“When you’re going through treatments, things like chemotherapy maybe radiation, there is such a feeling of separation already," Frazier continued saying, "Then now there’s also a physical separation with the inability for people to get around you and kind of give you that love, so being virtual it’s even more important to give back to the community and those people who are going through this situation.”

The American Cancer Society is facing a 50% reduction in cancer research funding because of COVID-19. To donate, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/TopekaKS.

