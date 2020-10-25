Advertisement

Local pet tracker, pet trapper help reunite owners with lost dog

(Submitted)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pet tracker from Topeka and pet trapper from Lawrence have found and reunited a missing dog with its owners.

Moose, a three and a half year old soft-coated Wheaten Terrier, went missing from outside a Topeka business on October 12th.

Pet tracker, Stephanie Avila and pet trapper, Rusty Holladay, were able to locate Moose over the weekend in a wooded area in Topeka.

Over the 12-day period he was missing, Moose was seen in several places around Topeka, mainly near Westboro and Washburn University.

Avila said one night she caught a glimpse of Moose on a spypoint camera and monitored him.

Since Moose is skiddish and very quick, Holladay set a trap with food to keep Moose in the area until owners, Suzie and Ward Lloyd could get there.

Avila said Suzie and Ward camped out in the spot until eventually Moose came up to them and they got him on his leash.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Topeka goes virtual

Updated: 50 minutes ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

News

Domestic violence survivor holds event to raise awareness, provide local resources

Updated: 53 minutes ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 10-25-20

Updated: 57 minutes ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

News

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Topeka goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Volunteers, survivors and community members got up and got active to fight against breast cancer!

Latest News

News

Domestic violence survivor holds event to raise awareness, provide local resources

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A group gathered at the Statehouse on Saturday to raise awareness about domestic violence.

News

Hundreds take part in Trump 2020 rolling rally in Topeka

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
On Saturday, hundreds of people drove through Topeka showing their support for the re- election of President Donald Trump.

News

Hundreds take part in Trump 2020 rolling rally in Topeka

Updated: 13 hours ago

Sports

Miles expects Pooka Williams to return next season

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas football head coach Les Miles says he expects that star running back Pooka Williams will return to the Jayhawks next football season.

News

Park Pop up event

Updated: 16 hours ago
Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation hosts pop up event.

News

Pop-up event allows people to vote for favorite park concept

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
People can vote for what they would like to see in the new park that will be located in the 2200 block of SW Urish.