Local pet tracker, pet trapper help reunite owners with lost dog

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pet tracker from Topeka and pet trapper from Lawrence have found and reunited a missing dog with its owners.

Moose, a three and a half year old soft-coated Wheaten Terrier, went missing from outside a Topeka business on October 12th.

Pet tracker, Stephanie Avila and pet trapper, Rusty Holladay, were able to locate Moose over the weekend in a wooded area in Topeka.

Over the 12-day period he was missing, Moose was seen in several places around Topeka, mainly near Westboro and Washburn University.

Avila said one night she caught a glimpse of Moose on a spypoint camera and monitored him.

Since Moose is skiddish and very quick, Holladay set a trap with food to keep Moose in the area until owners, Suzie and Ward Lloyd could get there.

Avila said Suzie and Ward camped out in the spot until eventually Moose came up to them and they got him on his leash.

