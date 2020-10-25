How to prepare for the season’s first bit of wintry weather, according to NWS Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Before the season’s first hard freeze hits, it is important to be prepared, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Topeka.

“That starts with knowing what the forecast is,” said Matt Flanagan, a meteorologist with NWS Topeka.

“Making sure you have food in the house in case you can’t get out, taking precautions such as keeping a slight drip in your faucets to keep water pipes from freezing over.”

When it comes to outdoor equipment, Flanagan said to check to make sure any hoses are emptied out so the water does not freeze.

Flanagan recommends having a preparedness kit ready at home.

It can include a first aid kit, candles, flashlights, a battery-powered cell phone charger and blankets.

Be mindful of possessions by taking plants inside and checking up on four-legged friends by limiting their exposure to the outdoors.

“It could be dangerous here with hypothermia, frostbite, those things could come to you, but also to your pets and plants; they could also suffer the same consequences, so just taking responsibility for your own property, your pets and yourself.”

Make sure to have a working phone number for older relatives who might live alone.

Flanagan said it’s never too early to start preparing for the cold weather to come.

“It’s going to be a long winter,” he said.

“Give yourself at least a couple of days to prepare if snow’s in the forecast or freezing temperatures are in the forecast that’s when you should start planning, give yourself plenty of time to get prepared before it’s immediate and panic mode sets in.”

Flanagan said the same level of preparedness should apply to cars as it does to homes.

“It’s kind of similar to your house and you in your house,” he said.

“Make sure that you have a full tank of gas if you plan on being out on the roads and then another preparedness kit for your car that’ll all come in handy just in case you get stranded on the roads or have an accident.”

A preparedness kit can also be added to vehicles.

Some tools to include at the ready include an ice scraper and a snow brush and to keep windows and any back-up cameras cleared.

Flanagan said to keep the defroster on while driving in case there is any re-freezing.

“Ensuring that you can see as much as you can gives you that much more advantage to succeed if you do have to go out,” he said.

“If you don’t give yourself enough time you could be late or in worse case scenario trying to get there too fast and something bad happens from that.”

Even if there’s limited time, Flanagan said there is a chance to still get winter-weather ready.

“Get all the things into one spot so you know where they are so you know where things are such as your first aid kit, flashlights, blankets, that’s enough preparedness that you can do in a short amount of time.”

Flanagan said even though an October snowfall might not foreshadow what’s to come this winter, it can still serve as a wake-up call.

“It’s pretty rare to have snow in October for Topeka,” he said.

“It can be that first shot of getting back into driving in snow or winter conditions; it’s always kind of dicey for the first time as people get the feel of exactly how to drive in the snow and what it’s like and remember that you do need to slow down, take your time.”

