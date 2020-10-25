Advertisement

First Snow Of The Season Arrives Late Sunday

Winter weather will be making itself known Sunday night into Monday
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Accumulating snow is likely for all of northeast Kansas late Sunday night and throughout the day Monday. Tonight, thicker cloud cover will be building in with lows in the 30s. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s with winds picking up in intensity. Sunday afternoon, precipitation will start off as rain. The winds will be switching to a northerly direction Sunday evening ushering in some much colder air. During this time is when we will start to see a switch from all rain to a wintry mix. Overnight Sunday into Monday, everyone will be seeing snowfall as the temperatures across the region will be below freezing in the 20s.

Snowfall forecast for Sunday PM to Monday PM
Snowfall forecast for Sunday PM to Monday PM(WIBW)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain developing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be from the northeast at 5 to 15mph with gusts to 20.

Tomorrow Night: Rain changing to a wintry mix changing over to all snow. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Winds will be from the north at 10 to 20mph with gusts to 25.

Sunday, winds will be switching direction coming from the north and picking up in intensity late Sunday night into Monday. Winds will be sustained from 15-25mph with gusts as high as 30 throughout the day Monday. This will be a concern for blowing snow and low visibility even if accumulations in your area end up being light, you will still want to give yourself some extra time when traveling late Sunday and all day Monday.

Taking Action: Have the winter coats, hats, gloves, and the ice scraper handy as we will need them over the next several days. Stay up-to-date on the forecast and have your alerts on your weather app on to stay updated!

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Topeka goes virtual

Updated: 50 minutes ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

News

Domestic violence survivor holds event to raise awareness, provide local resources

Updated: 52 minutes ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 10-25-20

Updated: 57 minutes ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

News

Local pet tracker, pet trapper help reunite owners with lost dog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A pet tracker from Topeka and pet trapper from Lawrence have found and reunited a missing dog with its owners.

Latest News

News

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Topeka goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Volunteers, survivors and community members got up and got active to fight against breast cancer!

News

Domestic violence survivor holds event to raise awareness, provide local resources

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A group gathered at the Statehouse on Saturday to raise awareness about domestic violence.

News

Hundreds take part in Trump 2020 rolling rally in Topeka

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
On Saturday, hundreds of people drove through Topeka showing their support for the re- election of President Donald Trump.

News

Hundreds take part in Trump 2020 rolling rally in Topeka

Updated: 13 hours ago

Sports

Miles expects Pooka Williams to return next season

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas football head coach Les Miles says he expects that star running back Pooka Williams will return to the Jayhawks next football season.

News

Park Pop up event

Updated: 16 hours ago
Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation hosts pop up event.