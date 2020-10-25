Advertisement

Drug Takeback event held at Mission Township Fire Department

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People with access to drugs and pills had a chance to throw them out as part of “Shawnee County’s Drug Take-Back Day.”

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office set up boxes at the mission township fire department for people to dispose of their extra pills and drugs.

“This is awesome when they do this cause children can get into these and even middle school, high school children can get into them and sell them to their friends and obviously we don’t want that to happen. So when parents and adults and anybody can get rid of them safely, that’s awesome,” said Deputy Craig Cochran.

The event brought out more people than expected. The bi-annual event in April but it was cancelled due to COVID-19. About 50 people threw away filled bags in the first hour. Six boxes were completely full of potentially dangerous expired and unused pills and drugs within in the first hour as well.

The Sheriff’s office said they are trying to prevent drug abuse and getting them out of the hands of those who don’t need them anymore. Once all pills and prescription drugs are collected, they will weigh the total amount and then give the excess pills and drugs to the DEA who will dispose of it.

