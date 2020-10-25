Domestic violence survivor holds event to raise awareness, provide local resources

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group gathered at the Statehouse on Saturday to raise awareness about domestic violence.

The event, ‘On the Move to End Domestic Violence’ featured vendors, local performers and speakers.

Organizer, Kisha Reed, said the goal is to bring attention to domestic violence and provide local resources to those experiencing it.

She said as a survivor herself, it is so important she speaks up and offers support for others.

“I’ve been through it," Reed continued saying, "I know how people feel ashamed, afraid, scared to reach out to the police or anyone and I just want them to know someone is there to help.”

She said she also plans to help out at local shelters.

