Chiefs win 43-16 over Denver, KC’s 10th straight victory against Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs kick returner Byron Pringle runs a kickoff back for a touchdown as Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, left, and cornerback Duke Dawson, right, can't catch him during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (WIBW) - At a snowy Mile High Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs find creative ways to put together a 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire put the Chiefs on the board first. The rookie running back ran in a score from 11-yards out. That’s Edwards-Helaire’s second rushing touchdown of the season.

The Chiefs offense starts to dry up from that moment. Tight end Nick Keizer has the ball poked free and the Broncos recover. Denver executes a four-play, 37-yard drive and quarterback Drew Lock runs in a goal line touchdown.

With the Chiefs offense struggling, Kansas City found other means to put up points.

On the Broncos next possession, safety Daniel Sorensen jumped a pass and intercepted it. With nothing but snowy green grass in front of him, Sorensen took it the other direction for his second career touchdown. Kansas City took a 17-6 lead.

Kansas City had scored on offense and defense, only one more phase of the ball was left to score on. And the Chiefs got it out of a member from Special Teams U.

Former Kansas State receiver Byron Pringle got a kick off two yards deep in the end zone and showed of his sub-4.3 speed. He got around some Broncos defenders and no one was able to catch Pringle as he went 102-yards to the house for a touchdown. It was the fourth longest kickoff return TD in Chiefs history.

The Chiefs offense struggled for the most part in putting up touchdowns. Kicker Harrison Butker kicked three field goals.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 15-23 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown. Mahomes hadn’t thrown a touchdown pass all the way into the fourth quarter. The former MVP finally found Tyreek Hill near the goal line and the Cheetah ran in the touchdown pass. That makes it 17 consecutive games that Mahomes has thrown a touchdown. That’s the active longest streak of consecutive games with a passing touchdown in the NFL.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire put up the only offensive touchdown. He carried the ball 8 times for 46 yards and that one touchdown. In his first playing with the Chiefs, Le’Veon Bell looked impressive carrying the rock The newest addition to the backfield logged 6 carries for 39 yards.

Kansas City had a great outing on defense. KC recovered three fumbles. Tyrann Mathieu intercepted a pass and Daniel Sorensen logged an interception returned for a touchdown.

Three different Chiefs players logged a sack (Charvarious Ward, Chris Jones and Tanoh Kpassagnon).

Up next, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) will return home to play the New York Jets Nov. 1. Kick off is currently scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CT.

