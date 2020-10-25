Accumulating snow late Sunday night and throughout the day Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Accumulating snow is likely for all of northeast Kansas late Sunday night and throughout the day Monday. Tonight, thicker cloud cover will be building in with lows in the 30s. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s with winds picking up in intensity. Sunday afternoon, precipitation will start off as rain. The winds will be switching to a northerly direction Sunday evening ushering in some much colder air. During this time is when we will start to see a switch from all rain to a wintry mix. Overnight Sunday into Monday, everyone will be seeing snowfall as the temperatures across the region will be below freezing in the 20s.

Snowfall forecast for Sunday PM to Monday PM (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with frost possible (especially our northern counties) after midnight. Lows will be in the 30s. Winds will be light from the east at 5mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies with rain developing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be from the northeast at 5 to 15mph with gusts to 20.

Tomorrow Night: Rain changing to a wintry mix changing over to all snow. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Winds will be from the north at 10 to 20mph with gusts to 25.

Sunday, winds will be switching direction coming from the north and picking up in intensity late Sunday night into Monday. Winds will be sustained from 15-25mph with gusts as high as 30 throughout the day Monday. This will be a concern for blowing snow and low visibility even if accumulations in your area end up being light, you will still want to give yourself some extra time when traveling late Sunday and all day Monday.

Taking Action: Have the winter coats, hats, gloves, and the ice scraper handy as we will need them over the next several days. Stay up-to-date on the forecast and have your alerts on your weather app on to stay updated!

