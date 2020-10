HOPE, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Junction City.

The U.S. Geological Survey website shows a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck Kansas 3 kilometers NNE of Hope, near Junction City.

According to the website, the earthquake hit around 9:50 p.m.

