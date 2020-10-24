TPAC sees first travelling show since pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPAC hosted a battle between Beatles and a Rolling Stones tribute bands, while leaving plenty of room for the crowd to twist and shout.

Some of the most popular tunes from the 60′s and 70′s filled TPAC on Friday night.

“We have a really good show tonight it’s two tribute bands, one that does the Beatles and the other does the rolling stones and they are having a quote throw down tonight.”

Beatles vs Stones: A Musical Showdown is the first traveling show TPAC has hosted since the pandemic began.

“We think it’s probably going to be next spring before you see a whole lot of traveling groups come back but I’m just energized that we are finally able to engage here at TPAC and offer not only good community shows but good national shows like this too”

Joan Wagnon with the Topeka Performing Arts Center says staff worked hard to allow tonight’s crowd to come together to everyone’s satisfaction “We have taken every precaution, we have completely sanitized this large auditorium, we can seat 2,500 people so we can put two or three hundred in here well distanced and well within in the Shawnee county guidelines so people should feel safe, you can see that I’m gloved and masked and we’re trying to make sure everyone has a good time and be as safe as possible.”

