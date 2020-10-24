Advertisement

Spencer Museum showcases KU student art in Marvin Grove

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Spencer Museum of Art is holding its Backyard Bash to showcase University of Kansas students' art in Marvin Grove.

The University of Kansas says the Spencer Museum of Art is inviting the community to explore its fifth annual Backyard Bash, which is a month-long outdoor celebration with an interactive installation in Marvin Grove, behind the museum, on view from Saturday, Oct. 24 - Nov. 19.

According to the University, the project, “Conference of the Birds,” is an installation that features 13 sculptural nests created by KU graduate and undergraduate students representing architecture, physics, social welfare and visual art. It said the different nests investigate themes of adaptation, shelter, sustainability, community, care and the human impact on the ecosphere. It said the ideas are also explored in the museum’s exhibition, "Audubon in the Anthropocene.”

KU said visitors are invited to explore the installation at their leisure using a guide that can be found in the Spencer’s Little Free Museum in front of the building on Mississippi St., or downloaded from the event website. It said pop-up activities, prizes and more will appear among the nest throughout the month, encouraging repeat visits. It said to follow the museum’s social media accounts for hints.

According to the school, “Backyard Bash: Conference of the Birds” is supported by the Beach-Edwards Family Foundation, Steve Sears and the Linda Inman Bailey Exhibitions Fund. It said additional programming support is given by the KU Student Senate.

KU said related programming is as follows:

  • Friday, Oct. 23 - Spencer Projects: Conference of the Birds
    • 7-8 p.m. / Spencer Museum of Art front lawn
    • Kick off the fifth annual Backyard Bash with a special edition of Spencer Projects featuring art from the art museum’s collection projected on the building. Perch in front of the museum to enjoy images of bird-themed pottery, paintings and prints, as well as feathered objects. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
  • Nov. 8 - Conference of the Creatives
    • 2-3 p.m. / location TBD
    • Join us for an informal conversation with the student artists featured in “Conference of the Birds” about their nest designs. Details to come on the Spencer Museum’s website.

