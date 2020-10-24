Phillip Brooks and K-State special teams romp Jayhawks 55-14 in Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s special teams unit, led by Phillip Brooks, registers a dominating performance to take down Kansas 55-14 in the Sunflower Showdown.

The Wildcats first got on the board courtesy of Brooks. The sophomore receiver got some great blocks and sprinted in untouched for the score.

TOUCHDOWN#KStateFB: 7#kufball: 0



Once again, I challenge you to find a better special teams unit than Kansas State in the country. You won't.



Phillip Brooks (@Pbrooks124) takes the kick off home for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/iXYnxJ4CqY — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 24, 2020

After a pair of Blake Lynch field goals, K-State logged another non-offensive touchdown. Justin Gardner jumps a Jalon Daniels pass and takes it the other direction for a pick-six. Wildcats led 20-0.

TOUCHDOWN#KStateFB: 20#kufball: 0



Justin Gardner sees this come from a mile away. Reads the play, jumps the pass and he's gone for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Gi0uoMYnnQ — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 24, 2020

The Jayhawks finally got on the board in the next possession. A 9-play 75-yard drive ends with an 8-yard touchdown run by Jalon Daniels. It’s the first career collegiate touchdown for the true freshmen Jayhawks quarterback.

TOUCHDOWN#KStateFB: 20#kufball: 7



Jalon Daniels (@iimjd6) calls his own number and scores the first touchdown of his Jayhawks career. pic.twitter.com/wglNBtxVwb — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 24, 2020

The ensuing Kansas State possession stalled in three plays, but the Jayhawks muffed the punt and the Wildcats recovered. Soon after, Kansas State makes KU pay for the mistake. Will Howard found Samuel Wheeler for a 16-yard touchdown pass.

TOUCHDOWN#KStateFB: 34#kufball: 7



Phillip Brooks (@Pbrooks124) returns his second punt for a touchdown. I've never seen a team look more dominant on special teams than Kansas State has. This is ridiculously elite special teams play. pic.twitter.com/QqhcXgwl04 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 24, 2020

After a three-and-out drive on offense for the Jayhawks on their next drive, Brooks steps to the plate and returns his second punt for a score. That gave Kansas State a 34-7 lead at the half.

TOUCHDOWN#KStateFB: 34#kufball: 7



Phillip Brooks (@Pbrooks124) returns his second punt for a touchdown. I've never seen a team look more dominant on special teams than Kansas State has. This is ridiculously elite special teams play. pic.twitter.com/QqhcXgwl04 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 24, 2020

Phillip Brooks broke a Kansas State record for single game punt return yardage. His 189 punt return yards breaks the original record of 172 yards held by David Allen since 1998.

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard excelled in the Sunflower Showdown. The true freshmen getting his second career start completed 17/24 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns, including 6 carries for 23 yards rushing.

Fellow true freshmen Deuce Vaughn continued to shine in his first campaign with the Wildcats. He carried the ball 11 times for 71 yards and a touchdown. Vaughn also added in 4 catches for 81 yards.

Senior Wildcats running back Harry Trotter ran in a goal line touchdown. Trotter - a native of Atchison, Kansas - grew up a Jayhawks fan.

Tight end Briley Moore also caught a touchdown in the Sunflower Showdown. That makes a team-leading three touchdown grabs for the transfer on the season.

On the other sideline, it was a struggle for the Jayhawks. Jalon Daniels completed just over fifty percent of his passes (22/38) for 207 yards, no passing touchdowns and one interception. Daniels ran the ball 17 times for 27 yards and two rushing scores.

Velton Gardner got the start after star running back Pooka Williams opted out for the rest of the season. Gardner carred the ball 16 times for 72 yards.

Kansas State (4-1, 4-0) will hit the road for a match up against West Virginia Oct. 31. Kick off is currently set for 11:00 a.m.

Kansas (0-5, 0-4) will return home to play 17th-ranked Iowa State Oct. 31. No game time has been set yet.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.