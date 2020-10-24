Advertisement

NRH offers free mammograms for eligible residents

(KVLY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health has announced the Breast Care Screening Fund for no-cost mammograms for eligible residents.

Newman Regional Health says as it observes National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it is providing Lyon County and surrounding communities with information on its Breast Care Screening Fund which is a financial assistance program to help provide screening mammograms to those that do not have insurance coverage or the financial resources available to pay for the service. It said to qualify, patients must live in the service area of Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage or Greenwood counties.

NRH said it suggests that patients enroll first for the Eary Detection Works program through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment before applying for the Breast Care Screening Fund.

For more information on the EDW, click here or call 1-877-277-1368.

According to NRH, if patients are not eligible or have exhausted EDW funds, the Breast Care Screening Fund may help.

“We know that patients often place a lower priority on the healthcare needs of themselves and their families when finances are tight,” said Holly French, Chief Financial Officer at Newman Regional Health. “But as an organization whose mission is to improve health in our communities by providing high-quality care, we recognize that we have a duty to make life-saving services like this available for all.”

NRH said according to the American Cancer Society if breast cancer is detected early and is still localized, the five-year relative survival rate is 99%. It said early detection includes monthly breast self-exams and scheduling regular clinical breast exams and mammograms. It said annual screening mammograms can start as early as age 40. It said women 55 years and older can continue yearly screenings or switch to mammograms every two years.

“Lyon County and surrounding areas are so fortunate to have the W.S. & E.C. Jones Breast Care Center right within their local community,” said Dr. Tim Harris, a General Surgeon with Newman Regional Health Medical Partners Surgical Specialists. “Patients can obtain preventive screening and diagnostic procedures locally in a comfortable environment from a team of professionals that support the patient through the entire process.”

NRH said the fund is made possible through community donations. It said if residents would like to help, to contact the Emporia Community Foundation at 620-342-9304 and ask that the contribution be assigned to the Breast Care Screening Fund at Newman Regional Health.

According to NRH, Breast Care Screening Fund applications are available at the W.S. & E.C. Jones Breast Care Center at Newman and online.

For more information about the W.S. & E.C. Jones Breast Care Center or the Breast Care Screening Fund, call 620-342-5222.

