Advertisement

Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama; extent of injuries unclear

sd
sd
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Navy aircraft has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast.

Officials on Friday evening did not immediately release information about possible fatalities, but said no one on the ground was hurt.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told news outlets that responders encountered a “large volume of fire” with a home and several cars engulfed in flames.

He says firefighters were able to make “a quick stop on the fire.”

The crash occurred southeast of Mobile, near the city of Foley and the town of Magnolia Springs. Authorities say the U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy will handle the investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Seaman High grad asks district to consider name change following Founder’s ties to KKK

Updated: 58 minutes ago
13 News at Six

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

News

New delivery-only restaurant concept launching in Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A new restaurant concept is launching soon in Topeka!

News

Seaman High grad asks district to consider name change following Founder’s ties to KKK

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A Seaman High School graduate wants USD 345 to consider renaming the district. He’s concerned about newspaper articles connecting the high school’s founder, Fred Seaman, to the Ku Klux Klan.

Latest News

News

Political expert says Boillier, Marshall race could be “closest U.S. Senate race Kansas has seen”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
A poll conducted by the New York Times shows democratic nominee Barbara Bollier trailing republican Roger Marshall by just 4%

News

October special! Donor offsets Helping Hands adoption fees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Adoption fees through the month of October are 50 percent off at Helping Hands Humane Society. It’s thanks to the support of the ASPCA and Briggs Subaru.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

News

Try asset allocation to ease financial worries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ralph Hipp
Carl Carlson of Carlson Financial visited with 13′s Ralph Hipp about an approach to ease financial worries.

Coronavirus

Governor Laura Kelly suggests talks with legislators on statewide mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anna Auld
Governor Laura Kelly wants to revisit state wide mask mandate

News

Secretary of the Army award given to Fort Riley

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fort Riley has earned the Secretary of the Army Energy and Water Management Award for Energy Efficiency.