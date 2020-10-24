Advertisement

NASA funds K-State computer science lab director’s research

(WSAZ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - NASA is funding the research of computer science lab director Arslan Munir for space research at Kansas State University.

Kansas State University says optimization of trajectories for spacecraft employing solar electric propulsion needs the solution of a nonlinear, nonconvex mathematical programming problem. NASA has awarded $750,000 toward a joint project involving researchers at Wichita State University, Kansas State University and the University of Kansas.

According to K-State, investigative lead for “Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Spacecraft Trajectory Optimization and Planning” at the university is Arslan Munir, assistant professor, Michelle Munson-Serban Simy Keystone research faculty scholar and founding director of the Intelligent Systems, Computer Architecture, Analytics and Security Laboratory in the computer science department of the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering.

K-State said the project focuses on developing a new, machine learning assisted optimization tool for on-ground mission design. It said the automated, fast and robust nature of the methodologies makes the tool suitable for onboard implementation too.

“The plan is to develop various innovative concepts such as using dynamical coordinates in trajectory optimization, a modified-state observer to estimate unmodeled acceleration and use of an artificial neural network for adaptive tuning of planning variables,” Munir said.

According to K-State, the research will directly benefit space mission design by incorporating machine learning to reduce the sub-optimality of trajectories computed in a fast and robust manner and to see unmodeled space environmental effects.

“Considering the increasing significance of space research in recent years,” Munir said, “this project will help enable K-State to make significant contributions to a challenging problem of spacecraft trajectory optimization that is paramount for planetary exploration missions.”

“It will also increase the recognition and leadership of Kansas State University in space research and will be a step forward in the direction of attaining both university and College of Engineering 2025 goals,” Munir said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KU offers three sources of winter weather campus closing notifications

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
With a chance of snow soon, the University of Kansas is reminding campus goers of its three ways of delivering weather-related campus closing information.

Sports

Phillip Brooks and K-State special teams romp Jayhawks 55-14 in Sunflower Showdown

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Kansas State’s special teams unit, led by Phillip Brooks, registers a dominating performance to take down Kansas 55-14 in the Sunflower Showdown.

News

USTR, USDA release U.S.-China agricultural trade report

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Trade Representative and the U.S. Department of Agriculture has released its U.S.-China agricultural trade report.

News

President Trump sings Moran backed veteran mental health, suicide prevention law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
President Donald Trump has signed Senator Jerry Moran’s veterans mental health and suicide prevention bill into law.

Latest News

News

Manhattan women paint RBG tribute mural

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A pair of women from Manhattan are encouraging all to stand for justice, truth and community with a tribute to former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Lake Shawnee closed for trout stocking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Lake Shawnee will be closed from Sat. Oct. 24 - Sat. Oct. 31.

News

Leavenworth Co. ordered to pay employee denied leave related to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Leavenworth County has been ordered to pay an employee back wages for being wrongly denied paid leave for a COVID-19 related school closure.

News

KDA to reimburse specialty crop growers to attend conferences

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is offering reimbursement to specialty crop growers in return for going to educational conferences.

News

NRH offers free mammograms for eligible residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Newman Regional Health has announced the Breast Care Screening Fund for no-cost mammograms for eligible residents.

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 10-24-20

Updated: 5 hours ago
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition