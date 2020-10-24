Advertisement

Mild and cloudy today, rain and snow chances tomorrow.

Mild temperatures today, rain and even SNOW Sunday night into Monday.
By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today we will see mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, thicker cloud cover will be building in and it will be cold with low temperatures in the 30s. Tomorrow our next storm system will begin to impact the area. By Sunday evening, we will see rain showers transitioning to a snow mix by midnight. Sunday night we will likely see all snow falling. It is still too soon to say how much snow will accumulate across northeast Kansas, but some light accumulation is expected.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine at times. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds will be from the east at 5 to 10mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with frost possible after midnight. Lows will be in the mid 30s. Winds will be from the light E at 5mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies with rain likely during the afternoon transitioning to a wintry mix during the late evening hours.

Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies with rain chances ramping up during the afternoon. By evening, we will see colder temperatures with a breezy northerly wind. During this time, we will see a rain-snow mix. Late Sunday night, we will see a transition to all snow. Snow may be moderate at times. Snow will continue into Monday before ending during the afternoon hours. It is still a little too early to say how much snow will accumulate across northeast Kansas, but models are in agreement now that the area will see at least some light accumulation.

We will stay chilly through midweek next week, before we see a gradual warm-up towards the end of the week.

Taking Action:

Have the ice scraper, gloves, and winter coat handy as you will need it! Make sure to stay up-to-date on the forecast!

