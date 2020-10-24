Man shot and killed in Montgomery Co. following pursuit with KHP trooper

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed by law enforcement after he fired at a KHP trooper and led them on a chase through Montgomery County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said just before 1 p.m. Friday a victim called 911 after being robbed at gunpoint at the Regal Inn in Coffeyville, KS.

A short time later a KHP trooper said they saw a vehicle in Independence, KS that matched the description of the one involved in the robbery and attempted to stop it.

A 26-year-old female driver and male passenger, identified as Wesley Jordan, 32, were in the silver 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. The KBI said Jordan shot at the troopers, they returned fire and the two fled leading the troopers on a pursuit through Montgomery County.

A deputy from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit near the intersection of 3600 Rd. and 3900 Rd. firing at Jordan.

The KBI said the minivan continued about 1/4 mile and then stopped.

A KHP trooper then shot at Jordan as he got out of the minivan. Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

KBI said no law enforcement officers were injured.

The driver was taken into custody for questioning and later arrested by the Coffeyville Police Department.

The KBI is investigating the shooting. Once complete, they will turn it over to the Montgomery County Attorney for review.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.