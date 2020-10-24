Leavenworth Co. ordered to pay employee denied leave related to COVID-19

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Leavenworth County has been ordered to pay an employee back wages for being wrongly denied paid leave for a COVID-19 related school closure.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says Leavenworth County has agreed to pay an employee $4,998 in back wages after it found the employer wrongly denied the employee’s request for paid leave to care for their child whose school closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said it found the employer also wrongly fired the employee for allegedly misrepresenting their spouse’s ability to care for the child during the closure.

WHD said it investigators found the county violated the Emergency Family Medical Leave Expansion Act provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) when it denied the employee paid leave for which they were eligible. It said the settlement remedies both he back wages the employee should have been paid for the illegally denied leave and wrongful termination.

“Both public and private sector employers covered by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act must take all the steps necessary to comply with the law and provide employees paid leave to care for their children as required,” said Wage and Hour District Director Reed Trone in Kansas City, Kansas. “With thousands of parents returning to work while some schools and daycares remain closed, employers should review their obligations under this new law to avoid similar violations.”

WHD said it encourages employers and employees to call it for help to better understand the requirements under the FFCRA and use its educational online tools to avoid violations. It said it offers updated information on its website and through outreach efforts to make sure workers and employers know what they need to about the benefits and protections of the new law.

According to the WHD, the FFCRA helps the nation combat and the workplace effects of COVID-19 by giving tax credits to businesses with less than 500 employees to give employees paid leave for reasons related to COVID-19. For more information, click here.

