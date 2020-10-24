Advertisement

Lake Shawnee closed for trout stocking

Rainbow Trout
Rainbow Trout(WEAU)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Shawnee will be closed from Sat. Oct. 24 - Sat. Oct. 31.

Shawnee County Parks & Recreation says Lake Shawnee will be stocked with 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout on Sat. Oct. 24. It said following the stocking, the lake will be closed until 6 a.m. on Oct. 31, to allow the fish time to disperse and acclimate to their surroundings. It said this year, there will be no public viewing due to COVID-19 restrictions that limit the number of people in a single location to 45.

“We are disappointed that we won’t be able to invite the public out to see the trout stocked this month, but the safety of our park patrons is a priority," said Jeremy Myers, director of park operations.

SCP&R said the stocking is done with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism as part of the Communities Fisheries Assistance Program. It said trout season runs through April 15. It said during this time, fishermen are required to have a trout permit, which costs $14.50. It said permits may be purchased at most locations where fishing licenses are sold. More information on trout fishing in Kansas can be found here.

“We are pleased to continue this partnership with KDWPT to provide this additional fishing experience for residents of Shawnee County and visitors to Lake Shawnee,” said Myers.

According to SCP&R, CFAP funds offset the cost of fishing programs at Lake Shawnee like the stocking of the lake with trout in the spring and fall of each year. It said all KDWPT licensing and permit requirements apply to fishing at Lake Shawnee and Ward-Martin Creek.

