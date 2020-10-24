Advertisement

KU offers three sources of winter weather campus closing notifications

KU
KU
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - With a chance of snow soon, the University of Kansas is reminding campus goers of its three ways of delivering weather-related campus closing information.

The University of Kansas says when inclement weather hinders operations on the Lawrence and Edwards campuses, information about closings or delays is delivered in a few different ways:

KU said additional resources are available to faculty, staff and students.

KU said it monitors weather predictions and makes decisions as soon as possible when the necessary information is available. It said its winter weather policies and procedures have more information on the process.

