KU offers three sources of winter weather campus closing notifications

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - With a chance of snow soon, the University of Kansas is reminding campus goers of its three ways of delivering weather-related campus closing information.

The University of Kansas says when inclement weather hinders operations on the Lawrence and Edwards campuses, information about closings or delays is delivered in a few different ways:

The KU Alerts page at http://alerts.ku.edu/

On Twitter at @UnivOfKansas , the university’s main account

By calling 785-864-7669 (785-864-SNOW)

KU said additional resources are available to faculty, staff and students.

KU said it monitors weather predictions and makes decisions as soon as possible when the necessary information is available. It said its winter weather policies and procedures have more information on the process.

