KDA to reimburse specialty crop growers to attend conferences

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture is offering reimbursement to specialty crop growers in return for going to educational conferences.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it has funds available for reimbursement to specialty crop growers who go to an educational conference with a focus on specialty crops. It said qualifying conferences include sessions about production practices, specialized equipment and technology, pest and disease management, specialty crop marketing practices or business principles for specialty crop producers.

According to the KDA, those who apply for the reimbursement will be required to attend the conference between December of 2020 and June of 2021 and complete surveys before, after and six months after before payment is issued. It said conferences not eligible will include those within the state and the Great Plains Growers Conference. It said it will reimburse growers up to $850 each in order to offset the cost of registration, mileage or flights, hotel, meals and more. It said the award is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. It said the deadline for the application is Dec. 18, 2020.

The KDA said examples of eligible conferences include but are not limited to the following:

Great Lakes Expo Fruit, Vegetable, and Farm Market, December 8-10, 2020, Virtual

Southeast Regional Fruit & Vegetable Conference, January 5-7, 2021, Virtual

North American Strawberry Growers Association Conference, January 18-20, 2021, Virtual

Unified Wine & Grape Symposium, January 26-29, 2021, Sacramento, California

American Society for Enology and Viticulture National Conference, June 21-24, 2021, Monterey, California

According to the department, the program is made possible by a U.S. Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant. It said the SCBG makes funds available to state departments of agriculture only to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops. It said according to the USDA, specialty crops are defined as "fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops and floriculture.

The KDA said the grant fits its mission to provide an environment that boosts and encourages the economic growth of the industry and the Kansas economy.

For application details, click here.

For questions on the reimbursements, call Sammy Gleason, From the Land of Kansas program coordinator, at 785-564-6755 or email Sammy.Gleason@ks.gov.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.