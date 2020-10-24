Advertisement

KDA to reimburse specialty crop growers to attend conferences

(Lileana Pearson / WOWT)
(Lileana Pearson / WOWT)(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture is offering reimbursement to specialty crop growers in return for going to educational conferences.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it has funds available for reimbursement to specialty crop growers who go to an educational conference with a focus on specialty crops. It said qualifying conferences include sessions about production practices, specialized equipment and technology, pest and disease management, specialty crop marketing practices or business principles for specialty crop producers.

According to the KDA, those who apply for the reimbursement will be required to attend the conference between December of 2020 and June of 2021 and complete surveys before, after and six months after before payment is issued. It said conferences not eligible will include those within the state and the Great Plains Growers Conference. It said it will reimburse growers up to $850 each in order to offset the cost of registration, mileage or flights, hotel, meals and more. It said the award is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. It said the deadline for the application is Dec. 18, 2020.

The KDA said examples of eligible conferences include but are not limited to the following:

  • Great Lakes Expo Fruit, Vegetable, and Farm Market, December 8-10, 2020, Virtual
  • Southeast Regional Fruit & Vegetable Conference, January 5-7, 2021, Virtual
  • North American Strawberry Growers Association Conference, January 18-20, 2021, Virtual
  • Unified Wine & Grape Symposium, January 26-29, 2021, Sacramento, California
  • American Society for Enology and Viticulture National Conference, June 21-24, 2021, Monterey, California

According to the department, the program is made possible by a U.S. Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant. It said the SCBG makes funds available to state departments of agriculture only to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops. It said according to the USDA, specialty crops are defined as "fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops and floriculture.

The KDA said the grant fits its mission to provide an environment that boosts and encourages the economic growth of the industry and the Kansas economy.

For application details, click here.

For questions on the reimbursements, call Sammy Gleason, From the Land of Kansas program coordinator, at 785-564-6755 or email Sammy.Gleason@ks.gov.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lake Shawnee closed for trout stocking

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Lake Shawnee will be closed from Sat. Oct. 24 - Sat. Oct. 31.

News

Leavenworth Co. ordered to pay employee denied leave related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Leavenworth County has been ordered to pay an employee back wages for being wrongly denied paid leave for a COVID-19 related school closure.

News

NRH offers free mammograms for eligible residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Newman Regional Health has announced the Breast Care Screening Fund for no-cost mammograms for eligible residents.

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 10-24-20

Updated: 3 hours ago
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition

Latest News

News

Man shot and killed in Montgomery Co. following pursuit with KHP trooper

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A 32-year-old man was shot and killed by law enforcement after he fired at a KHP trooper and led them on a chase through Montgomery County.

News

USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Junction City

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Junction City.

News

TPAC sees first travelling show since pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
TPAC hosted a battle between Beatles and a Rolling Stones tribute bands, while leaving plenty of room for the crowd to twist and shout.

News

Kansas firefighters head to Colorado to help battle massive wildfires

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith and Hailey Tucker
Firefighters from Kansas are headed west to assist with wildfires in Colorado.

News

Seaman High grad asks district to consider name change following Founder’s ties to KKK

Updated: 18 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

New delivery-only restaurant concept launching in Topeka

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A new restaurant concept is launching soon in Topeka!