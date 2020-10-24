Kansas governor signs proclamation for National Business Women’s Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Friday (Oct. 23) visited Salon Chemistry in Wichita and signed a proclamation in recognition of National Business Women’s Week.

“Women-owned businesses make meaningful contributions to our economy, our culture, and our communities,” Governor Kelly said. “Kansas' many workingwomen deserve our recognition during National Business Women’s Week, and every week, for their outstanding achievements throughout our state’s history.”

Salon Chemistry is among Kansas' women-owned businesses. The proclamation Kelly signed explains that about 57 percent of the U.S. workforce are women. Women-owned businesses account for 36 percent of all U.S. businesses, generating $2.5 trillion in sales, the proclamation says.

During Friday’s visit to Salon Chemistry, Kelly learned about the business mitigation strategies and applauded owners for the efforts that have kept employees and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hair salons and other personal service industry establishments have always embraced diligent sanitation practices, but they have ramped up their efforts during the pandemic – including by requiring all customers to wear masks,” Governor Kelly said. “Because of these efforts, no COVID-19 outbreaks have been associated with one of these businesses. Salon Chemistry and all hair salons and barbershops statewide have proved that by wearing masks, we can protect each other and our economy.”

