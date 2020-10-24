Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: abduction of 3- and 7-year-old girls, 2 boys dead

Aven, 3, and Nora Jackson, 7, are now missing. The suspect in the abduction and incident is their father, Donny Jackson, 40.
Aven, 3, and Nora Jackson, 7, are now missing. The suspect in the abduction and incident is their father, Donny Jackson, 40.(KBI)
By Sarah Motter and Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are looking for two children that were possibly abducted.

Kansas authorities are looking for a black Honda Accord, Kansas license 266MXB. They say they suspect is Donny Jackson, a white man, 5′11, 190 pounds with a full beard.

The missing girls are Nora (7) and Aven (3) Jackson.

According to the National Amber Alert website, around 1:16 p.m. on Saturday, the Leavenworth Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a house in the 14900 block of Hillside Rd. It said the call led deputies to discover a homicide scene with two dead juvenile males inside the house and two missing girls: Nora and Aven.

The Amber Alert website says the suspect is the father of the girls.

If seen, residents should call 911 immediately.

