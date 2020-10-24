AMBER ALERT: abduction of 3- and 7-year-old girls, 2 boys dead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are looking for two children that were possibly abducted.

Kansas authorities are looking for a black Honda Accord, Kansas license 266MXB. They say they suspect is Donny Jackson, a white man, 5′11, 190 pounds with a full beard.

The missing girls are Nora (7) and Aven (3) Jackson.

According to the National Amber Alert website, around 1:16 p.m. on Saturday, the Leavenworth Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a house in the 14900 block of Hillside Rd. It said the call led deputies to discover a homicide scene with two dead juvenile males inside the house and two missing girls: Nora and Aven.

The Amber Alert website says the suspect is the father of the girls.

If seen, residents should call 911 immediately.

