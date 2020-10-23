Advertisement

Work coming along on Santa Fe Park mural

Santa Fe Mural
Santa Fe Mural(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is almost complete on a mural in Santa Fe Park.

The mural was commissioned by Shawnee County Parks and Rec after the park’s restroom was vandalized in the summer.

A local group known as the Tonantzin Society approached the department with the idea to paint over the graffiti. County leaders thought it was a good idea, and approved $1,500 for supplies earlier this month.

Artist Jaime Colon says he wants the mural to be bright and seen from around the park.

“It’s just fun stuff,” Colon said. “It’s really bright colors, it elevates everyone’s spirit when you see bright colors like that, and it puts you in a better mood. That was kind of the whole thing, to go as far away from what had happened earlier. The word we use all the time is just, fun.”

Colon thanked Councilmember Christina Valdivia-Alcalá for guiding him through the process to get the mural approved.

