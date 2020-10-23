Advertisement

UWGT to begin intake for Christmas Bureau

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Greater Topeka will begin intake for its Christmas Bureau on Monday, Oct. 26.

The United Way of Greater Topeka says the Christmas Bureau in Shawnee County for low-income individuals or families that need a little extra help through the holidays will begin intake on Monday, Oct. 26.

According to UWGT, applications, income and documentation requirements and procedural changes are available on its website.

UWGT said it is teaming up with the Community Resource Council, Topeka Housing Authority and Salvation Army to give more intake locations and allow for better social distancing during the required in-person application process.

According to the organization, intake dates and locations are as follows:

  • Deer Creek Community Center, 2345 SE 25th St.
  • CRC Care Center—Avondale East, 455 SE Golf Park Blvd.
  • Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th Ave.
  • Monday, October 26: 10:00am-7:00pm
  • Wednesday, October 28: 10:00am-7:00pm
  • Tuesday, November 3: 10:00am-7:00pm
  • Thursday, November 5: 10:00am-7:00pm
  • Saturday, November 7: 10:00am-2:00pm

UWGT said the application form and information flyer are also available in Spanish and English on its website.

According to UWGT, intake volunteers will be needed for all dates listed. It said if residents would like to volunteer to contact Jess Barraclough at jnb@unitedwaytopeka.org.

UWGT said due to COVID-19 it had to make adaptions to normal procedures and details can be found here.

According to the organization, donations can be made online or mailed to United Way of Greater Topeka, attn: Christmas Bureau, 1527 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka, KS 66604. It said its office daily schedule is subject to change due to the pandemic so those wishing to drop off in person donations should call ahead at 785-273-4804.

