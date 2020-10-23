Advertisement

Two charged with attempted capital murder related to Salina August shooting

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men have been charged with attempted capital murder in connection with a shooting that injured a Salina police officer.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said two people have been charged with attempted capital murder in connection with an August incident that included shooting and injuring a police officer in Salina.

Schmidt said he filed criminal charges against Shawn Patrick Humphrey, 37, of Wichita and Adam Drew Humphrey, 36, of Leavenworth. He said the incident happened during an attempted traffic stop near Salina. He said in addition to the officer who was shot and injured an additional Salina police officer and Saline County Sheriff’s deputy were shot at but not injured.

According to Schmidt, the charges were filed on Friday and arrest warrants were executed. He said Shawn Humprhey is being held in the Saline Co. Jail and Adam Humphrey is being held in the Shawnee Co. Jail.

Schmidt said the charges are as follows:

  • Shawn Patrick Humphrey is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of criminal possession of a firearm, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement. The complaint is available here.
  • Adam Drew Humphrey is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and one count of criminal possession of a firearm. The complaint is available here.

According to Schmidt, the case is being prosecuted by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office at the request of the Saline Co. Attorney.

