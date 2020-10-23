Advertisement

Topeka to see closures on I-70, US-24

(MGN Image)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capital City will see closures along I-70 and US-24.

The City of Topeka says KDOT has shared three work items for the week of Oct. 26.

According to the City, I-70 westbound past the Adams on-ramp will have the two right lanes closed on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It said there will be no ramp closures for this project.

The City said I-70 eastbound past the 8th St. onramp will see the right two lanes closed on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It said this project will require the closure of the 10th St. on-ramp.

Lastly, the City said the US-24 and Rochester intersection may see lane closures on Friday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as KDOT crews finish striping the intersection which was needed due to a recent overlay.

The City said if drivers can, they should plan for alternate routes to avoid the work. As always it said the dates are dependent on weather and could change.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carl Carlson talks asset allocation to ease your financial worries

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Carl Carlson talks asset allocation to ease your financial worries

News

COVID-19 turns Stormont Vail Employee Health upside down

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated a variety of changes to the Stormont Vail Health Employee Health department.

News

Two charged with attempted capital murder related to Salina August shooting

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two men have been charged with attempted capital murder in connection with a shooting that injured a Salina police officer.

News

Kansas sees 99.9% completion rate for 2020 Census

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
As the end of data collection nears of the 2020 Census, Kansas sees a 99.9% completion rate.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly signs proclamation for National Business Women’s Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly is observing National Business Women’s Week.

News

Fourth round of Farmers to Families Food Box Program announced

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The fourth round of Farmers to Families Food Boxes has been announced by the USDA.

News

New facility in Garden City brings 250 jobs to Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Over $250 million in capital investment and 250 jobs will be brought to Garden City and Finney County.

News

SNCO Sheriff’s Office conducts domestic violence operation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a domestic violence operation on Oct. 21 and 22.

News

HHS to send 125 million cloth masks to schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is applauding the HHS on its mask announcement.

News

UWGT to begin intake for Christmas Bureau

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
United Way of Greater Topeka will begin intake for its Christmas Bureau on Monday, Oct. 26.