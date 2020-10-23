Topeka to see closures on I-70, US-24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capital City will see closures along I-70 and US-24.

The City of Topeka says KDOT has shared three work items for the week of Oct. 26.

According to the City, I-70 westbound past the Adams on-ramp will have the two right lanes closed on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It said there will be no ramp closures for this project.

The City said I-70 eastbound past the 8th St. onramp will see the right two lanes closed on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It said this project will require the closure of the 10th St. on-ramp.

Lastly, the City said the US-24 and Rochester intersection may see lane closures on Friday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as KDOT crews finish striping the intersection which was needed due to a recent overlay.

The City said if drivers can, they should plan for alternate routes to avoid the work. As always it said the dates are dependent on weather and could change.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.