TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools reports a 0.1 percent COVID-19 positivity rate across the district.

Topeka Public Schools has a COVID-19 scorecard available on their website, which currently says six students and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. That makes up less than a percent of the entire district.

