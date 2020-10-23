Advertisement

Topeka Presbyterian Manor resident, employee test positive for COVID-19

Topeka Presbyterian Manor
Topeka Presbyterian Manor(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A resident and an employee at Topeka Presbyterian Manor have tested positive for COVID-19, the assisted living facility says.

The employee last worked October 18 and began to experience COVID-19 symptoms the following day. Two days later, the employee tested positive for the virus. As a precaution, the residents in the area where the employee last worked were placed in isolation and employees who had direct contact with them have been placed in quarantine.

The resident who tested positive is currently self-isolating and close contacts have been asked to quarantine.

The Shawnee County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Epidemiology Hotline have been notified. The health department recommends contact tracing and testing all employees and health care residents. Those tests will take place on October 26. In addition, the facility will continue weekly testing of employees and has suspended family visitation, group activities and communal dining until the test results come back.

